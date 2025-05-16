Sapkal demands apology from PM Modi, Nadda for BJP ministers' remarks after Operation Sindoor

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda must issue a public apology for the comments made by BJP ministers in Madhya Pradesh after Operation Sindoor.

Talking to reporters, Sapkal said the resounding success of Operation Sindoor belongs to the Indian Armed Forces, and the entire nation is proud of this heroic achievement.

"Certain foul-mouthed leaders of the BJP are deliberately making statements insulting the Indian Army. After Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's reckless remark, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has made another disrespectful statement," he said.

Devda on Friday said the country, its army and soldiers have 'bowed down at the feet' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Shah came under fire for remarks earlier this week about Col Sofiya Qureshi, who conducted media briefings on Operation Sindoor along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

The Congress leader demanded that PM Modi and party president Nadda issue a public apology for comments made by the two leaders.

Sapkal said Shah's comment about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was outrageous and sparked nationwide anger, and yet, now another BJP leader has made an absurd remark that "the entire nation, the armed forces, and soldiers bow at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

He said such a shameless statement is a grave insult to the valour, tradition, and ethos of the Indian Armed Forces.

"The BJP has yet to take action against Minister Vijay Shah. Why are Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and J P Nadda silent when BJP leaders continue to make irresponsible remarks? The BJP has become an arrogant and brazen party, but the public will not tolerate such insults," he charged.

Demanding sedition cases against the two Madhya Pradesh leaders, Sapkal said such "twisted individuals should be admitted to a mental hospital". PTI MR ARU