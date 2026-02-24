Sapkal pins hope on President's visit for 'sick' AYUSH health centres to become operational

Buldhana, Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday expressed hope that after President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Buldhana on February 25, AYUSH department's 70 healthcare centres, which themselves are in a "sick" condition, become operational.

President Murmu will inaugurate the National Arogya Fair at Shegaon in Buldhana on Wednesday. In the evening, she will visit Nagpur where she is set to launch Brahma Kumaris' state level campaign 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' programme at Vishwa Shanti Sarovar.

Talking to reporters here, Sapkal said, "The state AYUSH department should be called 'arambhshur' (lacking determination) because in Buldhana district, there are 70 healthcare centres whose buildings have been completed. But they are in a sick condition because they lack sufficient funds, staff, and medicines. This situation is similar across Maharashtra." Prompt action should be taken in this matter after President Murmu's visit, the Congress leader, who belongs to Buldhana, said.

A major health incident involving sudden and acute hair loss and subsequent nail shedding was reported in the Shegaon taluka of Buldhana towards the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

"The cases of hair loss and nail shedding occurred due to contaminated ration food and this ration supplied by the government. A year has passed, but the exact cause of this hair loss and nail shedding has not come to light. Many teams visited, but they could not find anything," he said.

He alleged that a big racket of contaminated ration is operating across the country, due to which the reports have been suppressed, Sapkal alleged.

"I hope that the 70 healthcare centres will become operational and action will be taken against those responsible in the hair loss case," he said.

He also drew the government's attention to the issue of malnutrition, saying it was plaguing parts of Maharashtra, including Melghat in Amravati and Buldhana. PTI COR CLS NP