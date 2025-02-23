Sapkal raises concern about cannabis cultivation in Buldhana; seeks through probe

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday expressed concerns about the seizure of cannabis worth Rs 12 crore from a farm in Buldhana district, claiming that one farmer could not have managed extensive cultivation without political backing.

Talking to reporters, Sapkal urged the local police to conduct a thorough investigation to find people behind the illegal operation.

"A farmer could not have managed such extensive cultivation without political backing. I urge the local police to conduct a thorough investigation to find the individuals behind this operation. Even as narcotic substances were cultivated in Buldhana, the police were occupied with extortion activities," the Congress leader said when asked about the police's raid on a farm in the district on Saturday.

According to reports, authorities confiscated cannabis plants worth more than Rs 12.6 crore from a farm and arrested a farmer.

Following this operation, law enforcement has heightened vigilance across the district to prevent further illegal farming activities.

Sapkal claimed conventional farming has become unaffordable for many, pushing farmers to cultivate illegal drugs.

"If such a trend is seen in the state, it is a warning. I urge the government to take action. The current administration seems to be neglecting constitutional duties and is focusing on maintaining power," he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that the revenue deficit in the state has led to the cessation of various government schemes and criticised the government for focusing on its interests.

He further urged the government to make "Chhava", the film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, tax-free, citing that the state government is yet to act on the demand made on Shiv Jayanti earlier this week. PTI ND ARU