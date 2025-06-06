Sapkal seeks apology from UP CM for wearing headgear associated with Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday demanded an apology from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for wearing a 'jiretop', a traditional headgear worn by Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sapkal also accused Adityanath of spreading misinformation by claiming that Ramdas Swami was guru of the 17th-century king who founded the Maratha empire.

"He must apologise for insulting the Maharaj by wearing a jiretop. Those insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are being rewarded and protected by the BJP-led government," he alleged while sharing a video in which the BJP leader is seen wearing the traditional turban.

Jiretop holds immense cultural significance for Maharashtra, but BJP leaders have repeatedly disrespected Shivaji Maharaj by wearing it, maintained the Congress leader.

"Earlier, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worn it. Both Yogi and Modi must publicly apologise for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and hurting the sentiments of his followers," stated Sapkal.

In the Hindavi Swarajya (self rule) established by Shivaji Maharaj, people of all castes and religions had equal status and the same principle of secularism is enshrined in the Constitution, he pointed out.

"However, today in Maharashtra, the same vile forces that once opposed his coronation are running amok. These elements have become emboldened under the BJP regime. The time has now come to eliminate them," Sapkal asserted.

Regressive forces that once opposed social reformer Savitribai Phule, tried to drown Sant Tukaram's writings, and resisted entry of Dalits into Kalaram Temple in Nashik are still active, he said.

"They are working to destroy Maharashtra. Unfortunately, no action is being taken against them," the MPCC president rued.

"Under the BJP regime, efforts to defame Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj are underway. Why no strict action is being taken against those who insult the Maharaj. It is outrageous the BJP government is protecting, rewarding, and honouring such elements," he said. PTI MR RSY