Sapkal seeks Centre's special package for rain-hit Maharashtra farmers; dubs state aid 'cruel joke'

Nashik, Oct 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce a special relief package for rain and flood-affected farmers in the state, terming the Devendra Fadnavis government's financial assistance a "cruel joke" and "deceptive".

Heavy rainfall and floods in September severely affected Marathwada and adjoining regions, destroying crops on 68.69 lakh hectares across the state.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods. It includes compensation for crop losses, life and property, soil erosion, direct financial support to farmers, concessions generally extended in drought-like conditions, hospitalisation expenses, ex-gratia, damage to houses, shops, and cattle sheds.

Talking to reporters after a review meeting of North Maharashtra Congress leaders, Sapkal said, "Since May, unseasonal and excessive rains have destroyed the kharif crops across Maharashtra. Farmers were expecting substantial assistance from the government, but the package announced by the state is a cruel joke." During his recent visit to Mumbai, PM Modi did not announce even "a single paisa" for the distressed farmers, he said.

"The PM provided special packages to Bihar, Gujarat and Punjab, but left Maharashtra to fend for itself. The state is facing a natural calamity and needs central support," Sapkal said.

The Congress leader alleged that the state government's package included compensation already covered under crop insurance and lightning-related deaths, terming it a "bogus accounting exercise".

"The Congress has consistently demanded Rs 50,000 per hectare for the affected crops, Rs 5 lakh per hectare for land erosion and complete farm loan waiver," he added.

Targeting the BJP-led state and central governments, Sapkal said the PM's visit was "politically motivated".

"The Navi Mumbai airport was inaugurated hastily with an eye on elections. Similar inaugurations were done for the Shiv Smarak in the Arabian Sea and the Indu Mill memorial for Dr B R Ambedkar, none of which saw progress later," he said.

Accusing the ruling alliance of administrative failure, Sapkal said, "Law and order in Maharashtra has collapsed. Crime against women and drug rackets are rising. In Nashik alone, 44 murders took place in nine months." CM Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio, should appoint a full-time home minister, he said.

"The current Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, is embroiled in serious controversies. He should be removed immediately," Sapkal said.

Condemning the recent attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, the Congress leader said it was "a shameful act by forces driven by the ideology of Manusmriti".

He alleged that the attacker's surname was deliberately withheld. "If timely and strict action is not taken, such incidents will spread further," he warned. PTI MR NP