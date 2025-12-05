Sapkal slams Mahayuti govt on first anniversary; says it must get special package for Maharashtra

Nagpur, Dec 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal slammed the Mahayuti government, which completed one year in power on Friday, and said it must seek a special package from the Centre to tide over the state's "bankruptcy".

Addressing a press conference, he said the Devendra Fadnavis government will be remembered for giving anarchy, hatred, illegally selling government land and not fulfilling the promises made to citizens.

"Fadnavis has mortgaged the pride of Maharashtra with the Centre. Fadnavis has changed and it seems he is not ready to contribute in the development of Maharashtra. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the real chief minister of Maharashtra and Fadnavis is working as a rubber stamp. Shah decides about political alliances, and distribution of ministerial portfolios," he claimed.

Every time, ruling party leaders have to go to Delhi for decisions, and this is how the Mahayuti has mortgaged the pride of Maharashtra, Sapkal added.

"The law and order situation has worsened under Fadnavis. It is a gang of 'triple engine sarkar'. It is the most shameless and helpless government in the history of Maharashtra. It should fulfil the assurances given to the people. It must bring a special package from the Union government to stop the bankruptcy of Maharashtra," Sapkal said.

Sapkal also used terms like "jallad", "darinda" and "ghajini" for Fadnavis.

"Jallad" because he is hanging all the values of democracy, "darinda" because he is behaving like that "ghajini" for forgetting his promises, Sapkal explained. PTI CLS BNM