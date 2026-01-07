Sapkal targets Fadnavis over corruption, CM pooh-poohs his stature

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has called Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis "takka bhau", alleging that the BJP-led government indulges in corruption by taking commission from contractors and even drug mafia.

The word `takka', which means percent in Marathi, is often used to talk about commission and corruption.

Hitting back, Fadnavis said Sapkal is not taken seriously even in his own party.

Speaking in Nagpur on Tuesday, Sapkal said the crime branch of Mumbai Police recently busted a drug manufacturing unit in a village in Satara district, close to deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's native place, and detained 40 persons.

But they were released due to political pressure, the Congress leader alleged.

"Despite the discovery of such a major drug factory, Fadnavis has given Eknath Shinde a clean chit. The ruling dispensation already earns commission from contracts and has now started making money from drugs," Sapkal alleged.

"Fadnavis is not `Deva-bhau' but `takka bhau'," he added.

Fadnavis, whose supporters fondly call him `Deva bhau' (Brother Devendra), dismissed the barbs.

"No one takes Sapkal seriously in the Congress. By criticising me, he stays in news. I ask for votes on development agenda and people are with me," the chief minister said. PTI MR KRK