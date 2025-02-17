Sapkal to take charge as Maharashtra Congress chief on Tuesday

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Harshvardhan Sapkal will take charge as Maharashtra Congress president on Tuesday in the presence of senior leaders, a party functionary said.

He will take charge at an event organised at Birla Matoshri Auditorium, a party statement issued here on Monday said.

Sapkal, who hails from Buldhana district, was appointed chief of the party's state unit last week after Nana Patole completed his four-year tenure.

Sapkal takes over at a time when the Congress is on a low following its disastrous performance in the November assembly polls, in which it would win just 16 seats in the 288-member assembly. It had contested 101 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

His immediate focus would be the civic polls, which are due in several cities of Maharashtra since early 2022. Local body polls are likely to be held this year. PTI MR BNM