Saplings planted on 310 acres of land using Miyawaki method: UP govt on Earth Day

Lucknow/Mathura (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) On the occasion of Earth Day on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government said that saplings have been planted on 310 acres of land using the Miyawaki method, known for creating dense, fast-growing forests.

The Miyawaki technique, developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki in the 1970s, is a revolutionary method for creating dense forests in limited spaces. Often referred to as the "pot plantation" method, it involves planting saplings and shrubs close to one another to accelerate their growth, an official statement said.

In addition, afforestation is being undertaken on 32 acres of land under the 'Upvan' policy, which is expected to increase carbon dioxide absorption by nearly 30 times, it added.

To tackle plastic pollution, one of the most hazardous components of urban waste, the state government has launched a campaign to construct roads using plastic waste.

A target has been set to build approximately 1,500 km of roads by incorporating single-use plastic, which is expected to re-purpose around 2,000 tonnes of waste, the statement said.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of an Earth Day event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh minister of state in-charge of forest and environment, Arun Kumar Saxena, said, "People should install rooftop solar panels in their homes, and make an effort to save electricity. Also, they should use air-conditioners only when required." Emphasising on proper disposal of garbage, Saxena said, "Garbage should not be set afire. Rather, it should be segregated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and then disposed of." The minister also informed that the state government will launch a campaign in July to plant saplings for which preparations are on.

Marking the occasion, Mathura MP Hema Malini urged people to take a pledge to keep the Yamuna River clean.

The actor-politician also highlighted the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' (PMSGMBY), saying, "This scheme not only gives people an opportunity to save money but also reduces the pressure on our natural resources to meet the rising electricity demand." Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024, PMSGMBY has achieved a milestone with 10 lakh solar-powered homes as of March 10, 2025, she said.

Mathura district magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said a scheme mandating people seeking arms licence renewal or issuance of a fresh licence to plant 10 saplings is progressing well, with more than 850 saplings planted to date.

"The idea behind the initiative was to encourage people to actively participate in saving our planet. The more we care for our planet, the more it will care for us," Singh said while reviewing the progress of the scheme on Earth Day.

The social forestry division in Mathura organised debates in two schools on the theme of Earth Day on Tuesday.

"It is very important to sensitise children from an early stage, as they are our future and their role is very important," divisional forest officer Rajni Kant Mittal said.