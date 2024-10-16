Sapta Shakti Command formation commanders conference concludes in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) The two-day Sapta Shakti Command formation commanders conference 2024 concluded here on Wednesday.

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Commander of the Sapta Shakti Command, presided over the conference.

In a statement, defence spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said the conference focused on exploiting force multipliers, enhancing cybersecurity, empowering soldiers and devising new tactics, techniques and procedures to realign the future course of development of the command in synchronisation with the evolving threat paradigm and organisational goals.

He said Lt Gen Manjinder Singh emphasised technology-driven evolution and constant self-assessment.