Sapta Shakti Command organises run to honour Army veterans in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Sapta Shakti Command organised a run to honour the Army veterans for their selfless service and patriotism, an official said on Sunday.

Against the backdrop of a crisp winter morning, the run commenced at the Albert Hall with participants racing under the rising sun. The event brought together veterans, soldiers, NCC cadets, professional runners, para-athletes, citizens, specially abled children and organ transplant survivors, defence spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said.

He said that the various categories of runs were flagged off by Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Information Technology and Communication, Industries and Commerce, Government of Rajasthan, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Mrs. BarinderJit Kaur, Regional President AWWA, Lieutenant General Harbinder Singh Vandra, Chief of Staff, Sapta Shakti Command and Sandeep Bhatnagar, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India.

Addressing the gathering, Colonel Rathore lauded the participants for their dedication and underscored the significance of honouring the nation's Veterans. The presence of brand ambassadors like Asian Marathon Champion Sunita Godara, Sangeet Bishnoi, and para-athlete Colonel Anuj Bindra further energised the participants.

The mega event included 21 Km, 10 Km, 05 Km timed runs and 03 Km non-timed runs. Prizes up to Rs 30 lakh were distributed to the winners of various categories, promoting fitness, encouraging participation and recognising exceptional performances.

The event concluded with jubilant celebrations, echoing the spirit of unity and respect for the veterans. PTI AG HIG HIG