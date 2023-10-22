Sarai Kale Khan flyover tribute to people of Purvanchal: PWD Minister

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The three-lane Sarai Kale Khan flyover which was opened on Sunday has been Adorned with Madhubani paintings in tribute to the people of Purvanchal, Public Works Department Minister Atishi said.

The new flyover will ensure commuters do not have to spend their time stuck in traffic jams, she said.

"This will give us time to spend with our families and also save our money being spent on fuel till now.

"According to our estimate, in one year, Delhi residents will be able to save nearly Rs 19 crore due to this flyover. This flyover will also bring down the carbon emission by 5 tonnes per day. This will boost Delhi's economy and development," Atishi said.

The minister said people from the Purvanchal play an important role in the development of Delhi, be it in construction work or any other work.

"As a token of respect and thanks to them, we have decorated this flyover with intricate Madhubani paintings," she said.

The Sarai Kale Khan Flyover was supposed to be built for Rs 66 crore but ultimately cost Rs 50 crore.

The project was started on July 15 last year and was supposed to be completed in a year but was delayed by a few months.

The flyover was constructed to ensure a smooth connection between central, east and south-east Delhi and for the people travelling from ITO towards Ashram at the Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction.

In addition to the three-lane flyover, the department has also widened the existing roads, lining them with footpaths and some landscaping to improve the aesthetic of the area, officials said.

The additional flyover will take ease traffic coming from ITO and provide free space to buses and local traffic.

People taking the flyover will be able to skip the red light junction at the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT T-Junction which will reduce a considerable amount of carbon dioxide emission and noise pollution, the government said.

The flyover will also decongest the south Delhi ISBT where several other projects such as the Rapid Rail Transit System and High-Speed Rail Projects are coming up.