Saran violence: Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya named in FIR

Saran/Patna, May 23 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya has been named in one of the FIRs registered in connection with “irregularities” during polling in Bihar’s Saran Lok Sabha constituency and post-poll clashes leading to the death of one person there earlier this week., officials said on Thursday.

Acharya was the Mahagathbandhan candidate in Saran against BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The state government extended the suspension on internet services in the district by two more days till May 25, while the process to attach properties of the absconding accused was initiated, officials said.

One person was killed and two others were injured in post-poll violence at Bada Telpa area in Saran on Tuesday morning.

The police registered a total of four FIRs to probe into the alleged irregularities on May 20, the day of polling, and also the violence on Tuesday. Two persons have been so far arrested in this connection.

The police registered an FIR naming Acharya under various sections of the Representation of People Act, 1951, based on a complaint filed by Manoj Kumar, a representative of the BJP's Lok Sabha nominee from Saran.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged “Rohni Acharya, along with her seven supporters and 50 unidentified people indulged in illegal/irregular practices in polling booth number 318 and 319 in Chapra assembly seat on May 20," said the statement.

The complaint has been converted into an FIR, an official said.

The police also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to nab the absconding accused.

"The process to attach properties of absconding persons, who have failed to appear before the police, has also been initiated by the authorities concerned," the Saran Police said in a statement on Thursday.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said, "The situation in Saran is completely under control. Security personnel are keeping a strict vigil in the Bada Telpa area near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk following Tuesday's incident.” As a precautionary measure, the government has extended the ban on internet services in the district by two more days till May 25, he said.

"The process to attach properties of absconding persons, who have failed to appear before the police, has been initiated,” Saran district SP Gaurav Mangla told PTI.

He, however, refused to reveal the exact number of persons whose properties are being attached.

Meanwhile, senior RJD leaders on Wednesday met family members of Chandan Rai, who was shot dead in the post-poll violence, and handed them over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.

The RJD leaders also gave a cheque of Rs 2 lakh each to the family members of the two injured persons. PTI COR PKD NN