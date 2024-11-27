Saras Aajeevika Mela breaks 26 years old record at Trade Fair, registers Rs 8 crore sale

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024, an exhibition of products made by rural self-help groups (SHGs), broke its sales records of previous years at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) that concluded on Wednesday, the Rural Development Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said Saras has broken its record of 26 years in terms of sales in the 43rd IITF organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), a government of India enterprise, and has done a business of more than Rs 8 crore.

Women of various SHGs and state coordinators were also honoured during the closing ceremony.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) was awarded the bronze medal under 'Empowering India' category for Excellence in Display at the IITF, the ministry said in a statement.

The pavilion of the Panchayati Raj Ministry was themed 'Panchayat@ViksitBharat2047' which provided a comprehensive overview of the digital transformation underway in rural India.

Notable exhibits included the SVAMITVA Scheme showcasing modernised rural property rights, Panchayat NIRNAY ensuring governance transparency and a Smart Panchayat model powered by solar energy with high-speed internet connectivity. PTI AO KSS KSS