SARAS Aajeevika Mela showcasing 'Lakhpati Didis' begins in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 10 (PTI) SARAS Aajeevika Mela-2026, showcasing rural crafts and women entrepreneurship, began here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 900 women entrepreneurs from across the country, officials said.

The fair features more than 450 stalls, displaying a wide range of handicraft and handloom products -- from Kashmir's pashmina and Rajasthan's embroidery to Assam's bamboo craft and Tamil Nadu's silk -- offering visitors a glimpse of a "Mini India".

Speaking at a press conference, Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, said nearly 10 crore women are currently involved in Self Help Groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission. She said the government's target of creating three crore 'Lakhpati Didis' is close to being achieved, with 2.9 crore women reaching the milestone by December 2025.

Sharma also noted that the non-performing assets of self-help groups have fallen to below two per cent, reflecting the fact that rural women are repaying their loans on time and becoming skilled in financial management.

A pavilion dedicated to 'Lakhpati Didis' tells their success stories.

A key attraction of the fair is the Knowledge and Learning Pavilion, where workshops on packaging, branding, business proposal preparation, logistics, and social media marketing are being held. Visitors can also witness live demonstrations of pottery, embroidery, bamboo craft and other traditional skills at the Demo and Live Learning Area.

The event also features a food court offering regional cuisines from various states, along with cultural performances by folk artists every evening.

Organised by the Ministry of Rural Development, the fair is being held at Leisure Valley Park Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram, and will continue till February 26. Entry to the fair is free, and it remains open daily from 11 am to 9.30 pm, officials said.