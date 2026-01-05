Saraswati idols vandalised in Bengal's Purba Medinipur, alleges Suvendu

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that idols of Goddess Saraswati were vandalised in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

In a Facebook post, Adhikari claimed that the idols made by local artisans were desecrated at Kathal Patti in Mahishadal's Garkamalpur area on Sunday night.

Saraswati Puja will be celebrated on January 23.

He said repeated incidents of vandalism were causing severe financial losses to the idol makers.

Claiming that similar incidents occurred in various parts of the state earlier, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly accused the police administration of failing to take exemplary action against those responsible, which, he claimed, had led to a rise in such cases.

Adhikari alleged that the incidents amounted to an attack on the Hindus and criticised the state government over its policies.

He demanded that the administration immediately identify those involved and take action against them.

There was no immediate response from the police or the state government to the allegations. PTI SCH MNB