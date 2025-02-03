Saraswati Puja rituals held across West Bengal on Monday

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Saraswati Puja celebrations were held at a law college in south Kolkata on Monday under police supervision upon orders of the Calcutta High Court.

While the puja was performed on Sunday, a few related rituals were held in various schools, colleges, libraries and households across West Bengal on Monday before the immersion of the idols.

Students at Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College joined in the rituals amid police presence as per directions of the high court.

The court order came over a tussle between two groups over organising the puja on the campus of the law college.

While one group organised Saraswati Puja inside the campus, others held it on the road outside.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu visited the college on Sunday, along with South Kolkata TMC MP Mala Roy.

At a primary school in Nadia district's Haringhata, the puja was also held amid police presence, as women from two communities blew conch shells standing outside the campus, and students and teachers offered prayers to the Goddess of Learning inside the educational institution.

Worshippers offered prayers to the Goddess in the morning, before taking part in a traditional vegetarian fare.