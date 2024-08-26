Saraswati’s death anniversary observed peacefully in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Phulbani/Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 (PTI) Amid unprecedented security, ‘Janmastami’ and the death anniversary of VHP leader Swami Laxmananda Saraswati were observed peacefully across the communally sensitive Kandhamal district and other parts of Odisha on Monday.

With armed personnel stationed at vulnerable locations in Kandhamal, the celebrations for ‘Janmastami’ and Saraswati’s ‘sacrifice day’ passed off peacefully.

Balliguda sub-collector Reena Pradhan said, "The death anniversary of the VHP leader was observed peacefully at the ashrams founded by him in Chakapada and Jalespata. There were no reports of any untoward incidents." Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid their respects to Saraswati, who, along with four associates, was murdered on August 23, 2008. The violence that followed resulted in 43 deaths in Kandhamal.

Taking to X, the chief minister described Saraswati as a great social reformer who worked for the wellbeing of downtrodden and also uphold the local culture. "His (Saraswati) dedicated life will all along inspire society," Majhi said.

Pradhan, who garlanded Saraswati’s statue in Angul district, wrote on X, "On the occasion of the death anniversary of Vedant Keshari Brahmalin Pujya Swami Laxmananand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, I paid homage at his birthplace in Talcher block, Gurjang. Swamiji worked to instill devotion among the masses and created an example of social harmony in the state. May his sacrifice and ideals continue to bless our nation and society." To commemorate Saraswati’s death anniversary, the RSS organised a marathon in Bhubaneswar, drawing participation from hundreds, including students.

Two Odisha Ministers, Rabi Narayan Naik and Suryabanshi Suraj, attended a function at Saraswati’s Jalespata Ashram and paid their tributes.

Naik praised the slain leader as a "great reformer" who significantly contributed to the backward region of Kandhamal and the tribal community.

Suraj highlighted Saraswati’s role in promoting culture, education, and agriculture.

Kandhamal MP Sukant Panigrahi criticised the previous BJD government for not taking proper action against the "conspirators" behind Saraswati’s murder.

Swami Muktanda Ji, in charge of the Jalespata Ashram, expressed hope that the current government will unveil the truth and bring the assailants to justice.

The 2008 murder of Saraswati and his associates by unidentified gunmen during Janmashtami led to widespread riots, with about 43 deaths and thousands displaced. The district administration imposed a 40-day curfew to restore order. The Naveen Patnaik government initiated a crime branch inquiry, which implicated several Maoists. In October 2013, eight convicts, including Maoist leader Udaya, were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Despite significant public interest, the findings of the judicial inquiry, conducted by Justice Sarat Chandra Mohapatra and later Justice A. S. Naidu, have not yet been made public, even 16 years after the murder.