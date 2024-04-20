Sarath Reddy gave Rs 60 cr to BJP in electoral bonds, ED took no action: AAP on excise case

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate took no action against the BJP for taking electoral bonds from an accused in the liquor scam case and asked if there would be two types of law in the country.

At a press conference here, he said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and himself, were arrested in the liquor scam case "without any evidence".

"Sarath Reddy, whom the ED in its charge sheet termed the kingpin of the liquor scam case, gave Rs 60 crore through electoral bonds. But the agency took no action against anyone in this matter," Singh alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from Reddy or the BJP on this.

After his arrest in the liquor scam case, Reddy gave Rs 5 crore to the BJP on November 15, 2022, as a donation. After six months in jail, Reddy got bail on May 8, 2023, and within the next few days, he gave Rs 50 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds, Singh said.

Before his arrest, Reddy donated Rs 5 crore to the BJP in parts in 2022, the AAP MP said.

He claimed that soon after the details of the electoral bonds became public on March 21 and it was revealed that the BJP took money from Reddy, the ED raided Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence.

This so-called scam is "Kamal Chhap liquor scam" and has been done by the biggest party of the country which is completely immersed in it, Singh charged.

He alleged that Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, in an interview, "misled" the country over the issue. "Shah acknowledged that Sarath Reddy donated to the BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit and that if he was accused then he should not have donated money," Singh said.

Despite verified evidence, the ED did not take any action against BJP leaders but arrested Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia without any evidence. The agency should answer, how Reddy was giving crores of rupees to BJP from his bank account while he was in its custody, the AAP MP said.

The ED conducted more than 500 raids but not even a single penny was recovered from any AAP leaders. Despite this they were arrested, he said "I want to know if there will be two types of law in this country. Action was taken against the AAP leaders without any evidence and no action was taken for the BJP even after verified proof. This is clearly unjust," Singh said. PTI VIT NSD NSD