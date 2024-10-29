Sardar Patel birth anniversary: Murmu to pay tribute, central Delhi traffic to be hit on October 31

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Traffic in central Delhi will be affected on Thursday for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Patel Chowk to pay a floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, police said in an advisory.

Advertisment

Traffic will be restricted towards Patel Chowk from 4 am till the completion of the event, the advisory stated on Tuesday.

It said Murmu and other dignitaries would pay a floral tribute to Sardar Patel at 7 am on Thursday on his birth anniversary.

Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Advertisment

The advisory said traffic would be diverted from the Gol Market post office roundabout and no vehicular movement would be allowed on Ashoka Road from the GPO roundabout.

Traffic will also be restricted on Pandit Pant Marg from the GPO roundabout.

No traffic will be allowed on Ashoka Road towards Patel Chowk from the Buta Singh roundabout. Traffic will also be blocked towards the Patel Chowk roundabout and Jai Singh Road from Tolstoy crossing.

Advertisment

Traffic will be restricted on Sansad Marg towards the Patel Chowk roundabout from Sansad Marg/Imtiaz Khan Marg crossing, the advisory stated. PTI NIT SZM