Sardar Patel birth anniversary: Nadda urges people, MPs, MLAs to take part in 'Run for Unity'

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Monday urged people and all public representatives, including MPs, MLAs, office bearers and workers of his party, to take part in the 'Run for Unity' event.

He asked the BJP workers to promote Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ideals during Tuesday's event by sharing his thoughts and contributions with the "#Sardar150" hashtag on social media.

"As Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's janm jayanti (birth anniversary) coincides with Diwali this year, the 'Run for Unity' event will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29," Nadda said in a statement.

"I urge everyone to participate in large numbers and spread the message of national unity as well as the importance of fitness," he said.

The BJP chief asked party workers to make "every effort" to ensure the event's success.

"Additionally, I request all public representatives, including BJP MPs and MLAs, along with all party office bearers, to participate in this event and honour Sardar Patel ji," Nadda said.

Sardar Patel's unparalleled role in ensuring the unity and integrity of India will always serve as an inexhaustible source of inspiration for all of us, he added.

"This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel ji. BJP karyakartas (workers) must share his thoughts and contributions on social media with the hashtag #Sardar150 to promote and spread Sardar Patel's ideals and values," Nadda said.

"Every karyakarta, official and representative of the BJP should promote Sardar Patel ji's mantra of national unity alongside the message of fitness everywhere," he said. PTI PK PK SZM