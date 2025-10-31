Sardar Patel constantly worked for India's unity: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying he constantly worked for the unity of the country.

Gupta, along with her ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Singh Verma, attended the 'Run For Unity' event held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

"Sardar Patel was known as the 'Iron Man of India', as he constantly worked for the unity of the country. Today, on the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, events are being held across the country," she told reporters.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off Run for Unity, and the Delhi government is also organising a mega two-day event on the occasion," the chief minister added.

The Modi government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.

As India’s first home minister and deputy prime minister, Patel is credited with the merger of over 550 princely states into the Union of India.

Various programmes recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to the unification of India are being organised as part of the National Unity Day celebrations across the country to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

A grand parade was organised in front of his statue in Kevadia in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the salute.

While interacting with the media, the CM also congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their World Cup semi-final victory.

"It was a fabulous win. I extend them my wishes," she said.

India entered their third Women's ODI World Cup final, halting the juggernaut of seven-time champions Australia with a record chase in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Later in the day, a special seminar was organised at the Directorate of Training (UTCS), Vishwas Nagar to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

During the seminar, Gupta said Patel’s indomitable courage, foresight, and exceptional organisational abilities strengthened the unity and integrity of independent India. She remarked that on this significant day, everyone must draw inspiration from the life and values of Sardar Patel.

In his address, Saxena referred to Sardar Patel’s visionary thought in which he described the civil services as the “steel frame” of the nation.

He urged today’s officers to embrace humility, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to public service. He observed that Sardar Patel was not only one of the chief architects of independent India but also nurtured the nation with maternal affection during its formative years after independence.

Saxena added that Sardar Patel’s leadership, firm resolve, and vision of a strong and united India laid the foundation of the country’s administrative and democratic structure.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that today’s civil servants face multifaceted challenges such as technological transformation, social disparities, environmental issues, and the growing aspirations of young India.

He emphasised that the role of officers is no longer confined to mere administration; they must also serve as innovators, communicators, collaborators, and leaders of change. The Lieutenant Governor urged officers to make transparency, ethics, and the principle of Antyodaya -- service to the last person the core of their work.

Gupta reiterated that Sardar Patel’s courage, foresight, and outstanding organisational skills strengthened the unity and integrity of independent India. She said that under his leadership, the scattered princely states of the nation were united into the framework of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

"Civil servants are the driving engine of the nation's administrative machinery and play a crucial role in determining the country's direction of progress," she added.