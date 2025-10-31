Sardar Patel constantly worked for India's unity, says Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying he constantly worked for the unity of the country.

Gupta, along with her ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Singh Verma, attended a 'Run For Unity' event held in the morning.

"Sardar Patel was known as the 'Iron Man of India', as he constantly worked for the unity of the country. Today, on the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, events are being held across the country," she told reporters.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off Run for Unity, and the Delhi government is also organising a mega two-day event on the occasion," the chief minister added.

The Modi government has been observing October 31 as ''Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'' or National Unity Day since 2014.

As India’s first home minister and deputy prime minister, Patel is credited with the merger of over 550 princely states into the Union of India.

Various programmes recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to the unification of India are being organised as part of the National Unity Day celebrations across the country to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

A grand parade was organised in front of his statue in Kevadia in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the salute.

While interacting with the media, the CM also congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their World Cup semi-final victory.

"It was a fabulous win. I extend them my wishes," she said.

India entered their third Women's ODI World Cup final, halting the juggernaut of seven-time champions Australia with a record chase in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.