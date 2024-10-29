Sardar Patel created strong India by integrating princely states, says Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel created a strong India by integrating the princely states into the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Flagging off the Run for Unity - Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat marathon at Amar Jawan Jyoti, the chief minister said new generations should take inspiration from the manner in which Sardar Patel united the country on the strength of his determination after independence and work dedicatedly for national unity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took initiative for the construction of the Statue of Unity -- the world's tallest statue -- to promote Sardar Patel's great personality, Sharma said.

People from around the country, including Rajasthan, donated iron for the statue's construction, he said. "This is not a statue but a symbol of India's unity and integrity." He further said that, like Sardar Patel, Modi was working to further strengthen the resolve of 'one country, one Constitution and one flag'.

Advertisment

Later, Sharma visited his native Atari village in Bharatpur district where he met his mother and took her blessings.

He also met elders in the village and enquired about their wellbeing before taking a round of the place and greeting people on Diwali. PTI SDA SDA SZM