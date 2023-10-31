Sardar Patel did great work for country's unity and integrity: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did great work for the unity and integrity of the country.

Paying tributes to Patel, India's first home minister also known as the 'Iron Man of India', on his birth anniversary, Khattar said his contribution to integrate more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union was immense.

Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day. The chief minister was addressing a gathering of children and youths during the 'Run for Unity' event held on this occasion at Pinjore in the Panchkula district.

Khattar emphasised the significance of the 'Run for Unity' event, which takes place every year on October 31 across the nation. He said millions of children, women, men, youths, and elderly individuals actively participate in this event, conveying a message of unity and national integrity.

He said he is fortunate on being able to participate in this event at different locations each year for the last several years.

Khattar said the event is not merely a race but a powerful medium for instilling the values of unity and integrity in every citizen of the country. It fosters a deep-seated patriotism, inspiring individuals to be willing to make sacrifices for the country, he said.

The chief minister, according to an official statement, also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing parallels between him and Patel.

He said that the prime minister has displayed a remarkable commitment to making tough decisions that are in the best interests of the nation and people of the country have happily accepted those decisions.

In the best interest of the nation, the PM Modi took a historic step by revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a move that garnered commendation from every citizen of the country and was widely appreciated, he said.

In a genuine tribute to the 'Iron Man', he said PM Modi erected the world's tallest and grand statue of Patel in Kevadia, Gujarat. This statue has not only enhanced the nation's pride but has also captured the world's admiration, he said.

He encouraged youths and children to seize any opportunity to visit this remarkable statue in Gujarat.

During the event, Khattar administered an oath to the assembled gathering, urging them to uphold the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. He called upon everyone to pledge their unwavering dedication to preserving these values and to spread this message to their fellow citizens.

Thousands of participants ran covering a distance of approximately 3 kilometers as part of the 'Run for Unity' event.