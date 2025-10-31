Sardar Patel laid foundation of a united India: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Raipur, Oct 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a visionary statesman who united the princely states with unflinching courage and commitment, laying the foundation of an integrated and united India.

Sai paid floral tributes at Sardar Patel's statue in the Devendra Nagar area here to mark his birth anniversary, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31.

The chief minister also participated in the 'Run for Unity' held from Shastri Chowk to Sharda Chowk in the state capital, running alongside school children, public representatives, and citizens.

Through his participation, Sai conveyed the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India), an official release stated.

"Sardar Patel was not merely a freedom fighter but a visionary statesman who united the princely states with unflinching courage and commitment, and laid the foundation for an integrated and united India," the release quoted Sai as saying.

He said that Sardar Patel's foresight and extraordinary leadership earned him the title of the "Iron Man of India", and his efforts to unify the nation will continue to serve as a timeless source of inspiration for generations to come.

Under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Run for Unity' is being organised across the country as a symbol of national integrity and solidarity, he said.

"India is a land of immense diversity, yet our soul and culture are one. This spirit of unity in diversity is our greatest strength," the chief minister said.

Sai also administered the national unity pledge, urging everyone to realise PM Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, State Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap and other public representatives were present. PTI TKP ARU