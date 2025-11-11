Sardar Patel played key role in creation of modern India: MP CM

Bhopal, Nov 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a crucial role in the creation of modern India.

He was addressing 'Unity March' at Sardar Patel Park in Vallabh Bhavan (Mantralaya) here on the former deputy prime minister's 150th birth anniversary (celebrated on October 31). The event was organised with the goal of 'One India - Self-reliant India'.

"Patel laid the foundation for a united India by integrating numerous princely states into the Indian Union. He wove the nation's diversity with the thread of unity...Patel played a significant role in the strength with which India stands before the world today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Yadav said.

Like this Unity March in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, similar marches are being organised in other parliamentary seats across the state.

After lighting a lamp to inaugurate the programme, Yadav planted jackfruit and mango saplings as part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

He also paid floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Patel and released tricolour balloons into the sky to the tunes of patriotic songs played by the police band.

The state BJP president and senior MLA Hemant Khandelwal said that Sardar Patel unified the country.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become the fourth most powerful economy in the world. The government is making every effort to educate the younger generation about Sardar Patel's vision of a united India, he said.

BJP MP from Bhopal, Alok Sharma, recalled that Sardar Patel laid the foundation of undivided India by merging 562 princely states.

"India gained independence from British rule in 1947, but several princely states, including Bhopal, Junagadh and Hyderabad, refused to join India. Subsequently, Sardar Patel played a key role in making these princely states part of a united India," he said. PTI MAS NP