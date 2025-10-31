Sardar Patel took great responsibility to bring the princely states into one country: Ibobi Singh

Imphal, Oct 31 (PTI) Manipur Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Friday said that Sardar Vallabhai Patel took great responsibility in integrating the princely states into one country.

Ibobi told reporters, "Today, the Manipur Congress unit organised the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and the 41st death anniversary of Indira Gandhi. We are paying gratitude to the two leaders." The former three-time chief minister also said, "Gandhi embodied strength, determination and decisive leadership and worked for the unity and integrity of the country.

Ibobi Singh also slammed former chief minister N Biren Singh and the BJP for taking credit over border fencing along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

Ibobi said, "Records are available when border fencing began. As of FMR, it was reduced from 40 km to 10 km during the time of Manmohan Singh as prime minister. But they (BJP) claim it as their work." Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra paid floral tributes to the portraits of the two leaders.

Congress leaders and workers also took collective pledge to secure and protect the unity and integrity of the country. PTI COR RG