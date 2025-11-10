Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary: MP delegation to attend Nov 11 Gujarat event, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, Nov 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said a delegation from the state will take part in the event being held in Kevadia in Gujarat on November 11 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He made the announcement while addressing his colleagues before the cabinet meeting here.

"The chief minister also congratulated farmers for the benefits of the model rate under the 'Bhavantar Yojana' and electricity consumers for the relief provided by the 'Samadhan Yojana'. The Bhavantar (rate difference) Yojana funds will be transferred to farmers' accounts from Dewas on November 13," an official said.

Referring to the laying down of arms by woman Naxal Sunita in Balaghat district, Yadav said it is the result of the effective surrender policy adopted by the state government.

It is a major success for the Madhya Pradesh police, the CM asserted.

Yadav also said fast bowler Kranti Gaud from Ghuwara in Chhatarpur district, part of the World Cup winning women's cricket team, will be honoured at a state-level Janjatiya Gourav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) event in Jabalpur to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda. PTI MAS BNM