Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary: PM to lead grand National Unity Day events in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the grand celebrations at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 31 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, officials said on Monday.

The grand National Unity Day celebrations will feature a series of special events, they added.

"The 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be celebrated on October 31 at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, reflecting the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Modelled on the Republic Day Parade held every year in New Delhi, a moving parade will be organised this year at Ekta Nagar," Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"Sixteen contingents, including BSF, CISF, ITBP, CRPF, SSB, and those from Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and NCC, will participate in the National Unity Day parade. Sixteen medal-winning valiant BSF soldiers from Operation Sindoor and five Shaurya Chakra awardees from CRPF will also take part in the parade by riding in an open jeep," he said.

After paying floral tributes at the Statue of Unity, the PM will arrive to attend the parade and various programmes, Sahay said.

"On this occasion, contingents of the Central Security Forces and the Gujarat Police will present a Guard of Honour, marking the grand commencement of the event. The parade will feature 10 thematic tableaux based on the Unity theme, presented by different states and the CRPF, showcasing their unique features and achievements. The Indian Air Force will present a fly-past under Operation Surya Kiran," he said.

There will be a joint rifle drill by women personnel of CRPF and Gujarat Police, a 'Hell March' by NSG and a motorcycle daredevil show by Assam Police, among others, the DGP informed.

Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi said, as part of an initiative of the Union Ministry of Culture, special programmes showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of various states will also be organised. PTI PD BNM