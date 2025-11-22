Sardar Patel's contribution ignored by Congress leaders for malicious reasons: Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday hailed the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in uniting the country and alleged that India's first Deputy Prime Minister did not receive the honour he "truly deserved" in history for four decades after Independence due to the Congress' "conspiracy".

If anyone has placed Sardar Patel in the "correct and rightful place" in the country's history, it's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said.

The BJP chief made these remarks here at an event after flagging off '@150 Unity March' to mark the birth anniversary of Patel, who also served as India's first Home Minister.

Nadda said, "The British wanted India to remain weak and divided. We got freedom from that mindset as well. Our nation was divided into 562 princely states. We stayed under foreign rule because we were separated." Sardar Patel united these states within two years, weaving them together into one nation, he said.

"He transformed a divided land into a strong and united India -- 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. But, unfortunately, the respect that he deserved in history and in the country was ignored by the Congress leaders for malicious and self-serving reasons during Congress rule," Nadda, also a Union minister, said.

The BJP chief said that for four decades after Independence -- from 1950 to 1991 -- the Congress remained in power, yet none of the then prime ministers bestowed Bharat Ratna on Sardar Patel.

"Conspiracies were hatched to ensure he does not receive the respect he deserved in history," Nadda charged.

He said if anyone has ensured that Sardar Patel gets his rightful place in history, it is Prime Minister Modi.

"In the real sense, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid true tribute to Sardar Patel. The world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel was built in Kevadia under his leadership," he added. PTI PK RT