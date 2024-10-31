Sardar Patel's contribution in integrating over 560 princely states was 'immense': Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said Sardar Patel's contribution in integrating more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union was "immense" and added he did "great work" for the unity and integrity of the country.

Paying tributes to Patel, India's first home minister also known as the 'Iron Man of India', on his birth anniversary, Saini said he laid the foundation of national unity.

Since 2014, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary has been celebrated on October 31 as the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day.

The chief minister said Patel was a leader with great administrative skills and he was a great nationalist.

Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's decision to abrogate Article 370, thereby fully integrating Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union.

The prime minister has completed Patel's remaining work for the nation by scrapping Article 370, he said. PTI SUN MNK MNK