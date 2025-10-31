Sardar Patel’s leadership guiding light for India’s unity: Arunachal governor

Itanagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday urged citizens to uphold the principles of unity, national integrity, and sovereignty with renewed commitment, drawing inspiration from the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a ley role in integrating the nation post-Independence.

Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) event at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said Patel’s life serves as a timeless example of how perseverance, integrity and strong leadership can bring transformative change to society.

"In a world where moral values are constantly tested, the youth must take inspiration from Patel’s unwavering sense of duty, ethical conduct, and fearless decision-making," he said.

The governor, accompanied by senior officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel, often revered as the ‘Iron Man of India’, whose birth anniversary is observed nationwide as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to reinforce the message of unity and national integration.

Parnaik highlighted Patel’s unmatched role in bringing more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union following Independence, calling it one of the greatest acts of nation-building in history.

He particularly recalled Patel’s support to Major Bob Ralengnao Khathing, whose landmark efforts ensured the integration of Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh into India, thereby reinforcing the nation’s territorial integrity and strengthening its borders.

"Sardar Patel embodied both 'shakti' (strength) and 'vishwas' (confidence), the vital qualities that helped unify this great and diverse country," the governor remarked, noting that these values still remain essential in safeguarding national cohesion.

Calling for collective contribution to the nation’s progress, Parnaik appealed to the people of the state to imbibe the spirit of "Nation First," as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stressed that citizens must work together with dedication, discipline, and patriotism towards building a strong, united, and Viksit Bharat, a developed India that reflects the dreams of its founding leaders. PTI UPL UPL MNB