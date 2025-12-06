Sardar Patel's legacy reflected in PM Modi's resolve to build Viksit Bharat: Vice President

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Dec 6 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of a developed and self-reliant India is turning into reality under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Sardar@150 Unity March – National Padyatra at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, the Vice President stated that India will always remain indebted to Sardar Patel, whose leadership unified 560 plus princely states and laid the foundation of Akhand Bharat.

He pointed out that India’s defence capabilities have strengthened manifold, describing Operation Sindoor as a defining moment of national resolve.

"Sardar Patel always had one dream and resolve: he wanted to build a strong, capable, and self-reliant India. Under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sardar Patel's dream has been rapidly realised over the past decade.

"Sardar Patel's legacy is reflected today in PM Modi's resolve for aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Viksit Bharat 2047 (developed India). PM Modi has given us the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Sashakt Bharat'," the Vice President said.

In the last 10 years, India has progressed rapidly economically, socially, militarily, and strategically, which is a huge achievement of PM Modi, said Radhakrishnan.

He said India is rapidly moving towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world from its current fourth-largest position.

"India today possesses a unique demographic dividend, with nearly 65 per cent of the country's population under the age of 35, and this is the biggest engine of our growth. Today's youth are the nation's greatest source of energy, talent, and aspirations," Radhakrishnan added.

If the youth move forward with the moral values, spirit of unity, discipline, and national interest, on which Sardar Patel lived his life, they can propel India forward and make it a global leader in the field of innovation and development, he added.

He said the participation of over 14 lakh youth in more than 1,300 padyatras across India to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel proves that the flame of unity ignited by him still burns brightly.

The foot march, which started from Sardar Patel's native Karamsad in Anand district on November 26, culminated on Saturday at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar after covering a distance of 150 kilometres.

The Vice President further said this sacred land on the banks of the Narmada River reminds us of how Sardar Patel united more than 560 princely states to create a united India.

"75 years ago, Sardar Patel brought together princely states, transforming their diversity into unity and making unity our strength. Our nation will forever be indebted to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel, who laid a strong foundation for a united India," said the Vice President.

He said the country will always be thankful to Gujarat for giving three great personalities - Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and PM Narendra Modi.

In the last decade, the government and the armed forces have provided opportunities for women to join the armed forces, the Vice President said.

"I am confident that, inspired by the valour and bravery displayed by our armed forces in Operation Sindoor, many of our youth must be aspiring to join the armed forces," he added.