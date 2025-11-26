Sardar Patel's role in nation-building didn't get recognition after Independence: Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in nation-building did not receive due recognition after Independence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday.

Flagging off Yamuna Pravah Yatra under the Sardar@150 Unity March in Jaipur, Sharma called on youths to draw inspiration from Patel and place nation first.

Speaking at the event at Amar Jawan Jyoti, the chief minister extended Constitution Day greetings and said Dr B R Ambedkar gave the country the world's largest Constitution, guiding India's progress.

"It is unfortunate that Sardar Patel's role in nation-building did not receive due recognition after Independence," Sharma said, "Patel's foresight, determination and firm decisions united the country at a critical time." He said the Sardar@150 celebrations are being held across the country on the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the Yamuna Pravah Yatra, youths from Rajasthan and other states will travel from Jaipur to Patel's birthplace in Gujarat.

The programme, the chief minister said, will give young participants an opportunity to understand Patel's life, struggles and ideals more closely.

Sharma said Patel played a key role in the freedom movement, including the Bardoli Satyagraha where he earned the title "Sardar". Patel never compromised on his principles and taught farmers to fight for their rights, he added.

Recalling Patel's role in integrating princely states after Independence, Sharma said he used diplomacy, foresight and firmness to bring together a fragmented India.

"Patel's life gives valuable lessons for every Indian, particularly the youth," he said.

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthened Patel's legacy by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India has made unprecedented progress under the leadership of Modi in terms of welfare schemes, development, internal security and global standing.

Before flagging off the Yamuna Pravah Yatra, the chief minister laid a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay tribute to martyrs.

