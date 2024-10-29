Sardar Patel's vision of 'Akhand Bharat' being strengthened under PM Modi's leadership: UP CM

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) The vision of 'Akhand Bharat' given by Sardar Patel is being strengthened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Tuesday as he flagged off the 'Run for Unity' event ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel.

Advertisment

The marathon, which began at the official residence of the chief minister and concluded at the K D Singh Babu Stadium, saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of people, including youths and children, according to an official statement.

The chief minister interacted with young participants and distributed chocolates to them.

The Modi government has been observing the birth anniversary of the country's first home minister as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

Advertisment

Reflecting on Sardar Patel's contributions to India's Independence and the unity of modern India, Adityanath noted that he dismantled the British conspiracy by integrating over 563 princely states into the Republic of India.

"From the Nawab of Junagadh to the Nizam of Hyderabad, he compelled everyone to recognise the importance of a united India. The vision of Akhand Bharat given to us by Sardar Patel is being strengthened under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he said.

"This occasion reminds us to unite and dedicate ourselves to serving the country," Adityanath said.

Advertisment

Patel was born on October 31, 1875, at Nadiad in Gujarat. As India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, he is credited for the merger of over 550 princely states into the Union of India.

The event on Tuesday was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, and several other ministers and senior state government officials.

Adityanath announced that a series of events will be organized across Uttar Pradesh and the entire country over the next year to promote unity and brotherhood while advancing Sardar Patel’s ideals.

Advertisment

"This year, National Unity Day holds special significance. To honour Sardar Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, a series of events will be organized across Uttar Pradesh and the entire country from October 31, 2024, to October 31, 2025," he said.

The chief minister also extended his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on Dhanvantari Jayanti, highlighting the importance of health in societal empowerment.

"Health is fundamental to the development of society. A healthy society strengthens the nation. The Run for Unity not only benefits our health but also fortifies Sardar Patel's vision of a united India," he said.

Advertisment

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government would commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a two-year-long nationwide programme from 2024 to 2026 to honour his monumental contribution to the country. PTI KIS ARD NSD NSD