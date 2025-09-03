Sardar Sarovar Dam 3.3 metres short of full reservoir level; water stock rises to 89 per cent

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Sep 3 (PTI) Amid a huge inflow of water from the upstream of the Narmada river in recent weeks, the water level in Gujarat’s Sardar Sarovar Dam rose to 135.38 metres on Wednesday, 3.3 metres short of its full reservoir level, officials said.

The water stock in the dam, situated near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district, has reached 89 per cent of its capacity, they said.

The dam is currently receiving 1.18 lakh cusec (cubic feet per second) of water. Its full reservoir level is 138.68 metres.

To regulate the water level, 95,111 cusecs of water is being released through 10 of the 30 gates of the dam, while 23,021 cusecs of water is being released in the Narmada canal, said a government release.

The water level in the reservoir would increase in the next 24 hours as the authorities in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh have announced the release of 2.21 lakh cusecs of water by opening 12 gates of Indira Sagar Dam at 1.30 pm on Thursday, said the release.

The dam now has 8,428.8 million cubic meters (MCM) of water against its total water storage capacity of 9,460 MCM, it added. PTI PJT NR