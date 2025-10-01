Sardar Sarovar dam filled to brim, Gujarat CM offers prayers

Ekta Nagar, Oct 1 (PTI) The reservoir of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river in Gujarat was filled to capacity on Wednesday following significant inflows of water in recent weeks, officials said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the dam site near Ekta Nagar in Narmada district to mark the occasion, said an official release.

This was the sixth time when the dam, considered to be Gujarat's lifeline, has reached its full reservoir level after it was dedicated to the nation in 2017.

The dam's water level on Wednesday reached the maximum level of 138.68 meters or 455 feet, said the release, adding its total storage capacity was 9,460 million cubic meters.

To maintain the level, excess water is being released into the river by opening a gate, said the release.

The dam has been filled to its maximum level six times so far - 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

A total of 302 core units of electricity have been generated in the riverbed power houses and canal head power facility during the present monsoon, said the release.

The giant dam provides drinking water to nearly four crore people living in 10,453 villages, 190 cities and seven municipal areas in the state.

During his visit, the chief minister also interacted with tourists at the nearby Statue of Unity, and was informed by officials about various tourist facilities. PTI PJT KRK