Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's leadership, statesmanship forged foundation of united India: Bhalla

Imphal, Oct 31 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday said that National Unity Day is a reminder of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's courage and foresight in integrating more than 500 princely states into one Republic..

Addressing a gathering at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) observance held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, Bhalla said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's visionary leadership and unwavering statesmanship forged the foundation of a united, resolute, and sovereign India." He said the celebration of National Unity Day is a reminder of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's courage and foresight in integrating more than 500 princely states into one Republic.

Bhalla also noted that the Statue of Unity stands as a lasting tribute to his leadership and as a symbol of India's collective strength, integrity, and resilience.

The governor also urged all citizens, particularly in Manipur, to uphold this spirit of unity by working together across communities and sustaining harmony in everyday life.

He further emphasised that Manipur's diversity is its strength, reflected in its shared traditions, cultural harmony, and the contribution of its people — from the women of Ima Keithel to the farmers, artisans, and youth across hills and valleys.

He also stressed that initiatives such as the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission, Skill Development Programmes, and women empowerment schemes are bridging divides and promoting inclusive growth and called upon the people of Manipur "to continue fostering understanding, empathy, and collaboration, affirming that true unity is built not merely on geographical integrity but on emotional integrity — the bond of mutual respect and shared purpose." PTI COR RG