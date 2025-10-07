'Sardar@150 unity march' launched to mark Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary: Punjab Guv

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday said a nationwide campaign, 'Sardar@150 Unity March', has been launched to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, and celebrate his monumental role in unifying the nation.

Kataria recalled that Patel's greatest contribution was the unification of over 560 princely states into a single nation, a task that required unmatched courage, foresight, and diplomacy.

"Integrating the princely states into one India was no easy task. His leadership inspired the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, and Sashakt Bharat'," he stated.

He added that Sardar Patel's wisdom and firm resolve ensured India's unity during a time of great uncertainty.

"Today, we have an India that stands united because of his far-sightedness and statesmanship ' that is why he is called the Iron Man of India," the governor said.

Reflecting on Patel's legacy, Kataria said that freedom was only the beginning of India's journey, but understanding and continuing Patel's mission remains the responsibility of today's generation.

"It is now our duty to ensure that his vision continues to guide us toward a stronger, self-reliant India," he stated.

Kataria further urged the youth to actively participate in the campaign and register themselves at mybharat.gov.in/mega_event to become a part of this nationwide movement dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Highlighting the campaign details, the governor informed that the 'Sardar@150 Unity March' will run from October 6 to December 6, featuring a series of national activities, aimed at connecting youth to the values of unity, patriotism, and nation-building.

A range of youth-centric initiatives including open discussions, debates, creative competitions, storytelling sessions, exhibitions, and awareness drives will be organized across Chandigarh under the MY Bharat platform.

The campaign aims to encourage young people to express their vision of India in 2047, reflecting the aspirations of a developed and empowered nation, he said.

The governor emphasized that youth power will decide the shape of India in 2047, saying, "The future of India lies in the strength, vision, and commitment of its young citizens. Through open discussions and healthy debates, we want to understand their dreams for a developed India." He also appealed to the youth to actively contribute towards building a drug-free Punjab, saying, "If we wish to make India strong, we must make Punjab drug-free. A nation's strength lies in the discipline and health of its youth."