Sarees from across country to adorn Kartavya Path on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Culture Ministry on Friday announced it will have on display sarees from different states and Union Territories along the Kartavya Path during Republic Day celebration to give people a glimpse of the sartorial diversity of the country.

The country will mark its 75th Republic Day on January 26 with preparations in full swing for it.

"A highlight of this year's Republic Day parade will be the spectacular display of sarees from different states and union territories of India in the form of 'Anant Sutra'.

"This is the entire country's tribute to the women power of India and the millions of weavers of India," the Culture Ministry posted on X.

The ministry also posted a representative video of what the display would look like at the venue.

The display has been named 'Anant Sutra'. PTI KND VN VN