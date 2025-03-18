'Sarhul' to be celebrated with traditional fervour, asserts J'khand CM amid tribals' flyover protest

Ranchi, Mar 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said ‘Sarhul’ – the state’s biggest tribal festival – will be celebrated with traditional fervour, amid protests by various tribal outfits against an under-construction flyover near a ‘Sarna Sthal’, a sacred religious site.

Soren was replying to a question by BJP legislator from Ranchi, C P Singh, in the assembly over the demonstration by tribals.

"Tribal people have been demanding removal of a flyover ramp being built in Siram Toli, as it reportedly obstructs access to their religious site," Singh said.

"I urge the state government to take steps to resolve this so that the upcoming ‘Sarhul’ festival could be happily celebrated," he said.

Replying to Singh, Soren said he has received information about the issue concerning the flyover ramp.

"I assure everyone that the festival of ‘Sarhul’ will be celebrated with traditional fervour" the CM said.

The protesting outfits had on Monday staged a 5 km-long "funeral procession" of tribal legislators in Ranchi against the flyover construction near the Sarna Sthal.

They had also torched the effigies of 28 tribal legislators.

The agitators demanded removal of the ramp, claiming it obstructs access to the religious site and could disturb its sanctity due to frequent traffic movement.

They have also warned of a Ranchi bandh on March 22 if their demand was not met.

The 2.34-km-long elevated road, which includes a 132-metre section over a railway line, aims to ease city traffic by connecting Siram Toli to Mecon.

The Rs 340-crore project was launched in August 2022, an official said. PTI SAN RBT