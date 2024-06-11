Sarita Vihar flyover to undergo repairs from Jun 15, Ashram-Badarpur stretch to be shut

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The public works department of Delhi will undertake repair work on the Sarita Vihar flyover from June 15 for two months, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the carriageway from Ashram to Badarpur will be shut down in the first phase of the work, adding that the repair will likely lead to traffic snarls on the entire stretch.

The flyover is a part of Mathura Road which connects southeast Delhi to Faridabad in Haryana.

During the period from June 15 to August 15, half of the carriageway of the flyover from Ashram to Badarpur will be closed for traffic but the other half will remain open for vehicular movement around the clock, the officials said.

The department has already received a no-objection certificate for carrying out the repair work that will entail the replacement of expansion joints and bearings, they said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said they have given the required NOC to the department.

Commuters would face traffic issues on the stretch when the work is underway, police said, adding that commuters heading towards railway stations, airports and ISBTs are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

Mathura Road has several stretches, including Ashram Chowk, which are generally hit by traffic issues.

Earlier in May, traffic restrictions and diversions were put in place on the Naraina flyover from Naraina to Raja Garden due to the repair work. PTI SLB NIT NIT IJT IJT