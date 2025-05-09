Sarma urges people to reject fake news, report those trying to undermine armed forces

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday urged people to reject fake news from “vested interests” and comply with official guidelines, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

''As India stands UNITED under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, as responsible citizens let us REJECT fake news from vested interests, REPORT those trying to undermine our Armed Forces, COMPLY with official guidelines. Jai Hind (sic),'' Sarma said in a post on X.

As India stands UNITED under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, as responsible citizens let us



1️⃣ REJECT fake news from vested interests

2️⃣ REPORT those trying to undermine our Armed Forces

3️⃣ COMPLY with official guidelines



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 9, 2025

Earlier in the day, the central government dismissed claims of a suicide attack on an Army brigade in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and a drone attack in Punjab's Jalandhar, by certain social media handles, as "fake news".

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check Unit found that there was no "fidayeen" or suicide attack on any Army cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, while the video claiming to be that of a drone attack in Jalandhar pertained to a farm fire.

Reiterating its commitment to countering disinformation and safeguarding national integrity, the PIB urged citizens to rely only on verified sources and refrain from sharing any unverified content.