Sarnaik felicitates woman RTO official for joining ISRO as scientist

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik felicitated Thane RTO assistant motor vehicle inspector Sujata Ramchandra Madke for joining the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a scientist.

"Success has no shortcuts, but with determination, hard work, and belief in one's dreams, even the sky is not the limit," a release issued by the transport minister's office quoted Sarnaik as saying.

Madke hails from Shirgaon in Shahapur taluka of Thane district.

"Her selection is a matter of pride for the entire transport department. Her success reflects her parents' values, her teachers' guidance, and her relentless effort," Sarnaik said while describing her perseverance and dedication to education as a model of grit and determination.

Madke, who had joined as an assistant motor vehicles inspector in 2023, told PTI she joined ISRO as a scientist in May 2025, but when the transport minister learnt about it, he felicitated her on Saturday.

She said she completed her primary education from a ZP school and B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Raigad.

She also worked as a research engineer in IIT Kharagpur under the virtual lab project of the Ministry of Education, before getting selected in RTO.