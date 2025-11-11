Sarojini Nagar blast survivor rushes to LNJP Hospital to help victims of explosion near Red Fort

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Two decades after surviving the Sarojini Nagar market blast, Ashok Randhawa once again found himself surrounded by scenes of chaos and desperation -- this time helping families gathered outside the LNJP Hospital mortuary to identify their kin killed in the explosion near the Red Fort.

He was the Sarojini Nagar market association president in 2005 when explosions ripped through two busy markets and a bus in the Govindpuri area on October 29 that year, killing 62 people and injuring more than 200.

Since then, he has made it his mission to help victims and their families whenever such tragedies occur.

On Tuesday, he was outside the LNJP Hospital, providing food, water, ambulance, and emotional support to family members huddled at the gates, either heartbroken after identifying bodies of their kin killed in last evening's blast or holding on to hope while waiting anxiously for word about their loved ones.

"I know what they are going through. I have lived through that pain, and I am aware how a blast disrupts lives and leaves families shattered," said Randhawa (68), who now runs an NGO that supports blast victims and their families.

Randhawa said that he rushed to the hospital early on Tuesday morning to extend help. "I am standing here for the people. If anyone needs help with anything — from arranging an ambulance to providing food, financial assistance, or emotional support — we are here." He told PTI that since morning, most of the bodies of blast victims have been handed over to relatives who managed to identify them.

"We are still here, waiting in case anyone needs any help or support. After this, we will move to the hospital's emergency and casualty wards to assist those who have survived. If they need any help, we will do whatever we can," Randhawa said.

Outside the LNJP Hospital, the atmosphere remained sombre as families continued to identify the bodies.

The Delhi Police's FIR has termed the explosion near the Red Fort a "bomb blast" and invoked sections related to criminal conspiracy and punishment for a terror act under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.