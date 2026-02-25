Sarpanch and her husband in Nashik arrested for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Nashik, Feb 25 (PTI) The sarpanch of a village in Nashik district and her husband have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for not approving a no-confidence motion against the deputy Sarpanch, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Manda Bendkule and Vitthal Bendkule, had demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe for themselves and other members of the Gram Panchayat. They later agreed to accept Rs 25,000 after negotiations, according to officials.

On Tuesday, a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials nabbed Manda while she was allegedly accepting Rs 14,000 and her husband, who was being paid Rs 1,000.

Some members of Rasegaon Gram Panchayat had tabled a no-confidence motion against the Upasarpandh with the Tehsildar.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK