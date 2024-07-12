Sarpanch booked for assaulting man, garlanding him with slippers in MP's Seoni

Seoni, Jul 12 (PTI) A sarpanch and two unidentified persons were booked on Friday for allegedly beating up a man and garlanding him with slippers in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh, a video of the incident going viral on social media.

Chhatarpur village sarpanch Sudhir Jain, who is a Congress leader, and two others were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for the incident that took place on the night of July 9, Kanhiwada police station inspector Kripal Singh Tekam told PTI.

"After the video went viral, we recorded the statement of victim Sahtar Yadav of Divti village on Thursday. As per the complainant, the incident took place when he went out to buy chewing tobacco. Jain accused him of being drunk, assaulted him along with two others," he said.

"Jain incited women in the mob to garland Yadav with slippers amid slaps. Yadav said he left the place in fear. while many in the crowd were recording the incident. Jain and the other two persons are on the run and efforts are on to nab them," Tekam said.

In the video, Jain can be seen slapping Yadav, while women try to put slippers around his neck. PTI COR LAL BNM