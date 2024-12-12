Sarpanch booked for demanding bribe from house owner in Thane

Thane, Dec 12 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a woman sarpanch for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a house owner in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The person had purchased a house and wanted it to be registered with the Vangni gram panchayat for the levy of property tax, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said in a release.

The sarpanch initially demanded Rs 20,000 for the same, but later reduced the amount to Rs 10,000, it said.

The house owner approached the ACB, which filed a complaint with police.

Advertisment

Based on the complaint, the Kulgaon police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the sarpanch under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said. PTI COR GK