Sarpanch killed after fly-ash vehicle hits his motorcycle in Beed

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) The sarpanch of a village was killed when a vehicle transporting fly ash rammed into his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accident occurred in the Mirwat Phata area on Saturday night, an official said.

Abhimanyu Kshirsagar, the sarpanch of Saundana village in Parli tehsil, was heading to his village when a vehicle transporting fly-ash from a thermal power plant rammed into his two-wheeler, he said.

The official said Kshirsagar, who was in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Advertisment

He said the driver of the fly ash vehicle was arrested, and further probe is underway. PTI ZA ARU